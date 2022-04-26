QR Code Labels Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players, Size and Application 2021-2030 | Lintec, CCL Industries, Packtica SDN Bhd,

Global QR Code Labels Market Size study, by Type (Sleeve Labels, Glue-Applied Labels, Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Other Labels ) By Printing Technology (Flexographic, Digital Printing, Offset Lithography, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies) By End Use Industries (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Automotive, Homecare & Toiletries, Chemicals, Industrial, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global QR Code Labels Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/qr-code-labels-market/QI037

A QR code refers to a type of matrix barcode (or two-dimensional barcode) which is a machine-readable optical label that can contain information about the item to which it is attached. Counterfeiting of trademark has been witnessed in many industries including food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, etc. Counterfeiting actions have led manufacturers to embed QR code labels to their products. Growing beverages industry and rising multi-level usability of QR codes are key drivers for the growth of QR Code Labels market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of 2020, the global market for non-alcoholic drinks was valued at USD 1.03 trillion and by the year 2021 the revenue of the global non-alcoholic drinks market would increase till the year 2025 and the revenue would reach to USD 1.44 trillion at the end of 2025. Also, in April 2021 Mactac, a LINTEC company, has acquired Duramark Products Inc.

The acquisition consists of the company’s Minneapolis, Minn., and Moore, S.C., facilities, including its new coaters and advanced automation technologies. Furthermore, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing Food & Beverages Sector in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for QR Code Labels is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of pandemic restrictions on different industries and availability of other alternative e.g., barcode impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2030.

The key regions considered for the global QR Code Labels Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages industry and rising e-commerce sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the QR Code Labels Market across Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/qr-code-labels-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Lintec Corporation,

CCL Industries,

Packtica SDN Bhd,

Label Logic, Inc.,

Hibiscus PLC,

Data Label Co. UK.,

Advanced Labels NW,

Coast Label Company,

Label Impressions Inc.,

Consolidated Label & Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sleeve Labels

Glue-Applied Labels

Pressure-Sensitive Labels

Other Labels

By Printing Technology:

Flexographic

Digital Printing

Offset Lithography

Gravure Printing

Other Printing Technologies

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Automotive

Homecare & Toiletries

Chemicals

Industrial

Others

Directly Purchase the Complete Global QR Code Labels Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/qr-code-labels-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global QR Code Labels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Lintec Corporation,

CCL Industries,

Packtica SDN Bhd,

Label Logic, Inc.,

Hibiscus PLC,

Data Label Co. UK.,

Advanced Labels NW,

Coast Label Company,

Label Impressions Inc.,

Consolidated Label & Co.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/qr-code-labels-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/