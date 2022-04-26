Alexa
Swedish lawmakers campaign for House of Sweden in Taiwan

MOFA says vote at Sweden's Riksdag expected soon

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/26 14:24
Swedish legislators arriving for their April 10-14 visit to Taiwan. 

Swedish legislators arriving for their April 10-14 visit to Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swedish lawmakers who recently visited Taiwan have filed a motion to turn the country’s office in Taipei into a “House of Sweden,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (April 26).

The proposal was based on the name for the Swedish embassy in the United States, and had already been scheduled by the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, meaning it is likely to come up for a vote soon, CNA reported.

When the legislators rounded up their April 10-14 visit to Taiwan, they told a news conference that a “House of Sweden” would symbolize an expansion of contacts between the two countries, with the office managing more than just economic and trade issues.

During the trip, Riksdag Deputy Speaker Kerstin Lundgren said she was a co-author of the motion, and it had already been approved by its foreign affairs committee, but the ultimate decision about whether or not to go ahead with the name change would lie with the government.

MOFA also said Tuesday that Lithuania was closer to opening a representative office in Taiwan. The application has been filed, but the Baltic country still needs to choose a location and appoint relevant staff.
