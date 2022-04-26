US to host Ukraine defense talks in Germany — live updates

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'in essence' engaged in proxy war with Russia

US to host defense talks on arming Ukraine

Zelenskyy says Russia 'won't win' the war in Ukraine



UK drops import tariffs on goods from Ukraine to zero

The UK has dropped tariffs on all goods coming from Ukraine, following a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine's fight against Putin's brutal and unprovoked invasion," British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

The average tariff on Ukrainian imports was about 22%.

The British government said it would also impose further export bans on products to Russia, including cash, maritime goods and technology, and energy-related goods.

Ukraine wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

Ukraine has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol. Guterres is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

The UN chief "should focus primarily on one issue, evacuation of Mariupol," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview.

"This is really something that the UN is capable of doing. And if he demonstrates political will, character, and integrity, I hope that will allow us to make one step forward," he said.

Russian forces have surrounded fighters in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Azovstal steel plant, but an estimated 100,000 civilians are also trapped in the city.

Kuleba also said he was concerned Guterres could fall into a Kremlin "trap." He cited trips to the Russian capital by foreign officials ahead of the invasion on February 24 as evidence of the Kremlin dictating diplomacy.

On Thursday, Guterres is expected to head to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba.

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to make country 'unbearable' for Russian occupation

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called Ukrainians to think of how to make "the presence of occupiers at our land even more unbearable."

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy predicted Russia would lose the war, but said it would require sacrifice.

"Every day of the fight will add years and years to the peaceful life after this war, after our victory," Zelenskyy said.

He was aware the Ukrainians wanted to know "when it all be over," but said "there is no simple answer to that at this time."

US to host Ukraine-focused defense talks at Germany's Ramstein air base

The US military expects officials from more than 20 countries to attend talks on Tuesday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany focused on arming Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting the event following a trip to Kyiv, where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In remarks following his appearance in Kyiv on Monday, Austin said he would like "to see Russia weakened to the point where it can't do things like invade Ukraine."

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a key goal of the talks was to synchronize and coordinate security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery and well-armed drones and ammunition.

"The next several weeks will be very, very critical," Milley told reporters traveling with him to Germany.

"They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that's really the purpose of this conference."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to attend the meeting, along with representatives from NATO and non-NATO countries.

Lavrov says NATO engaged in 'proxy war' with Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian state television that NATO was "in essence engaged in war with Russia through a proxy" by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking to the Russian First Channel he said, "these weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military."

"Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once [by Russian forces]. How can it be otherwise? War means war," he said.

The foreign minister also said Monday evening that Moscow wants to reduce the chance of "artificially" elevating the risks of a nuclear conflict.

"This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat said peace talks with Ukraine would continue.

He conceded the war in Ukraine would probably end finish with the signing of an accord but added the terms would depend on the military situation in the country at the time.

After Lavrov's interview, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Russia had lost its "last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine."

"This only means Moscow senses defeat," he added.

Summary of Monday's events in the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol, said a new mass grave had been identified 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the city. Several victims were located there, though authorities are trying to identify how many victims are in the unmarked graves.

Russia said it expelled 40 German diplomats in response to Berlin's decision to kick out Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine. Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the move was unjustified as the Russian staff expelled from Germany had been "spies" rather than diplomats.

Finnish newspaper Italehti has reported Finland and Sweden have agreed to submit NATO applications at the same time during the week of May 16.

Swedish paper Expressen writes that its sources confirm there is an agreement between the two countries.

Ukrainian Railways reported that five train stations in central and western Ukraine had come under fire and had been hit by missile strikes. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it used missiles to destroy facilities powering the railways supplying Ukrainian forces with foreign weapons.

About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. Ukraine has claimed 22,000 Russian troops were killed since the invasion. Russia has acknowledged only 1,351 military deaths.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is trying to brutalize parts of Ukraine but failing in its war aims.

After a visit to Kyiv, Blinken said Russia's military was underperforming, and its economy was "in shambles" due to sanctions and a mass "exodus" from the country.

