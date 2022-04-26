Taiwan's ITRI wins 2 Edison Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) won two Edison Awards at a ceremony held in Florida Thursday (April 21).

This marks the sixth year ITRI has won an Edison Award, one of the world’s most prestigious prizes for innovation. ITRI won two awards in the science and medical category: a silver for the BioMS-Ti, a hybrid bionic skeleton outlay made with SLM 3D printing technology; and a bronze for Portable Edge AI-DR, an AI-assisted system that identifies diabetic retinopathy (DR), a diabetes complication that affects the eyes.

“Being an Edison Awards winner is the number one honor for creating a successful, new game-changing product or service that makes people’s lives that much better,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the awards. “ITRI has by far outpaced the rest of our nominees with its continued work on innovating amongst many categories.”

Chii-Wann Lin (林啟萬), vice president and general director of ITRI’s Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories, said BioMS-Ti implants can be customized to individual patients and accelerate bone repair.

“Portable Edge AI-DR uses an AI-assisted diagnosis system to offer mobile services,” said Pang-An Ting (丁邦安), ITRI’s general director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories. “This can reduce the need for hospital visits for patients and enable early diagnosis to enhance preventive healthcare and public wellness,” he said.