Taiwan's 10-day quarantine for overseas arrivals stays in effect

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 25) announced a reduced home isolation period for contacts of COVID cases in Taiwan, it stated that its strict 10-day quarantine for arriving travelers will remain in place indefinitely.

During a press conference that evening, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that officials from the country's 22 counties and special municipalities had agreed at a meeting that afternoon to adopt the new shortened home isolation plan. Under the scheme, which has been dubbed "3+4," contacts of COVID cases only need to undergo home isolation period for three days.

On the fourth day, the contacts must take a rapid antigen test, and if the result is negative they will be allowed to end their home isolation. They must then observe four days of self-health monitoring protocols, such as avoiding eating in restaurants or attending large events and wearing a mask at all times in public.

However, when asked during a legislative hearing earlier that day whether the quarantine for overseas arrivals would also be shortened, CECC Deputy Head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said it is "not yet appropriate at this time" to reduce the 10-day quarantine for arrivals. Chen said it is necessary to first observe the domestic outbreak and impact of the new home isolation measures before determining when it would be suitable to make adjustments to border regulations.

At the afternoon press conference, the CECC head said that the "10+7" quarantine scheme for people entering Taiwan will gradually be relaxed in the future but will remain in place while the current wave of cases is closely monitored. He said there is still a risk of new COVID variants suddenly appearing overseas, and more time is needed for observation.