Taiwan foreign ministry shuts down false reports of mismanaged Ukraine donations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has already sent more than 350 tons of items to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday (April 25), in response to erroneous media reports that donations have been stalled due to logistical roadblocks.

MOFA said there are multiple stories claiming donated materials are being piled up in the basement of the foreign ministry building as the ministry does not know how to send them to Ukraine. Though MOFA said it is happy to see the media keeping the government in check through their reporting, it expressed regret that “certain media outlets have continued to make unverified reports and false comments on Taiwan's aid to Ukraine,” according to a MOFA press release.

The foreign ministry also said the bank account it had set up under the Relieve Disaster Foundation on March 2 stopped taking donations on April 1, but there are still false reports that a second wave of contributions raised another US$8 million (NT$234.47 million). At present, the ministry has not restarted fundraising, MOFA said, adding that it will announce how it plans to utilize remaining account funds in due course to “establish public trust and ensure that public donations are properly used and maximized.”

MOFA said Taiwan hopes to do its best to help Ukrainians overcome difficulties and escape suffering from the Russian invasion. “The love from Taiwanese has been appreciated by the world, and there is no room for malicious distortion or smearing by certain media outlets,” it added.