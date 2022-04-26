Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Morning earthquakes jolt east Taiwan

Magnitude 4.7, 3.7 earthquakes occur in Taitung, Hualien counties

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/26 09:29
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two earthquakes struck Taiwan’s eastern counties this morning (April 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first magnitude 4.7 temblor was in Taitung and occurred at 5:30 a.m. The epicenter was close to Taitung’s coastline, located 70.6 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 29.4 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The second magnitude 3.7 earthquake was in Hualien and occurred at 6:38 a.m. The epicenter was close to Hualien’s coastline, located 25.6 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5.3 kilometers.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The 5:30 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, 3 in Hualien County, and as a 2 in Changhua County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, and Taichung City.

The 6:38 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
tembor
Taitung
Hualien

RELATED ARTICLES

Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
2022/04/25 15:53
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2022/04/24 02:04
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
2022/04/15 09:58
Early morning earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan
Early morning earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan
2022/04/15 09:24
Shanyuan beach in eastern Taiwan open until Sept. 30
Shanyuan beach in eastern Taiwan open until Sept. 30
2022/04/04 21:00

Updated : 2022-04-26 09:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan approves '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan