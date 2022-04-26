Morning earthquakes jolt east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two earthquakes struck Taiwan’s eastern counties this morning (April 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first magnitude 4.7 temblor was in Taitung and occurred at 5:30 a.m. The epicenter was close to Taitung’s coastline, located 70.6 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 29.4 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The second magnitude 3.7 earthquake was in Hualien and occurred at 6:38 a.m. The epicenter was close to Hualien’s coastline, located 25.6 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5.3 kilometers.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The 5:30 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, 3 in Hualien County, and as a 2 in Changhua County. An intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin City, Tainan City, Chiayi City, and Taichung City.

The 6:38 a.m. earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.