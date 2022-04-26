Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

By Associated Press
2022/04/26 05:58
Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said Monday.

The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery.

Reports of a season-ending surgery first surfaced late last week, and he missed practices Friday and Saturday. The team said at the time that he was taking maintenance days. Lehner was the backup during the Knights’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Lehner finishes the season with a 23-17-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The Golden Knights have three games remaining.

Updated : 2022-04-26 07:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique