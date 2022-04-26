English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Weymouth 0, Yeovil 0
Aldershot 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Barnet 1, Southend 3
Bromley 0, Maidenhead United 0
Dover Athletic 1, Woking 4
Kings Lynn 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 0, Eastleigh 0
Wealdstone 2, Boreham Wood 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
Halifax Town 2, Chesterfield 0
Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2
Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0
Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1
Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3
Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1
Notts County 3, Weymouth 1
Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1
Southend 1, Halifax Town 0
Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1
Woking 2, Wrexham 1
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.