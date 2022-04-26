Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkish leader says Biden's genocide comment based 'on lies'

By Associated Press
2022/04/26 03:27
Turkish leader says Biden's genocide comment based 'on lies'

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday for again characterizing the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces as a “genocide,” saying the U.S. leader's statement was “based on lies and false information.”

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan challenged Biden to “learn the history” concerning the Armenians, insisted that such statements were “provoking enmity” between the Turkish and Armenian people and maintained that the Armenian people would suffer the most from the “hypocrisy.”

Historians widely view the massacres, deportations and forces marches that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey as a genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated, that the deaths resulted from civil unrest and that Ottoman Muslims also died.

Biden on Sunday issued a statement commemorating the 107th anniversary of the start of the “Armenian genocide."

The U.S. president had first used the term “genocide” during last year’s anniversary, fulfilling a campaign promise. Past presidents had avoided that word for decades out of a concern that Turkey — a NATO member — could be offended.

“Statements relating to the Armenian claims ... are of no effect to us,” Erdogan said. “This is how we see the statement of the U.S. president, and we do not even find it worth dwelling on because it is all based on lies and false information.”

Updated : 2022-04-26 05:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwanese man now fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique