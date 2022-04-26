Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after closing it over rockets

By Associated Press
2022/04/26 01:57
Hamas police officers check the documents of workers at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing before heading to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, no...
Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Str...
A Palestinian worker rests while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip,...
Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip...
Palestinian workers pray the Muslim morning prayer on the Palestinian side of Erez crossing before crossing into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, n...
Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Str...
Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...
Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...
Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...
Palestinians sits in a minibus on their way to work, after crossing from Gaza to Israel, on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the G...
Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, March. 27, 2022. Isr...
Palestinian workers wait for transportation after crossing from Gaza to Israel, on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip...

Hamas police officers check the documents of workers at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing before heading to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, no...

Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Str...

A Palestinian worker rests while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip,...

Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross to Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip...

Palestinian workers pray the Muslim morning prayer on the Palestinian side of Erez crossing before crossing into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, n...

Palestinian workers line up while waiting at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing to cross into Israel, in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Str...

Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...

Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...

Palestinian workers crossing from Gaza to Israel wait for their belongings after a security check on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel ...

Palestinians sits in a minibus on their way to work, after crossing from Gaza to Israel, on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the G...

Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, March. 27, 2022. Isr...

Palestinian workers wait for transportation after crossing from Gaza to Israel, on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip...

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Monday it will reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers after closing it for several days following rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave.

COGAT, the Israeli military body coordinating civilian affairs in Gaza, said the opening of the Erez Crossing on Tuesday would be conditioned “on the maintenance of a stable security situation in the area.”

In recent months, Israel had issued thousands of work permits to Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces nearly 15 years ago.

Israel grants permits to some 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza and over 100,000 to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, mostly for work in construction and agriculture. The job permits have been an economic lifeline for thousands of Gazan families and were considered to be a key factor in maintaining stability before the latest fighting broke out.

The decision to close the border came after days of rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the West Bank, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, and the first rocket attacks into Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in months.

Updated : 2022-04-26 03:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Taipei mayor predicts worst-case scenario of 40,000 COVID deaths in Taiwan by year's end
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing