GM to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/25 22:35
General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.

President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date.

Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car's fan base. Last August President Joe Biden even discussed how he'd had a conversation with General Motors CEO Mary Barra about wanting to test drive an electric Corvette once it is built.

Earlier this month GM and Honda announced that they are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The vehicles, which will include a compact crossover, are expected to begin going on sale in North America in 2027.

In January GM said that it plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

GM has set a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. It has pledged to have 30 electric vehicle models for sale globally by 2025.

Updated : 2022-04-26 00:16 GMT+08:00

