MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 2 17 12 5
New York 4 2 2 14 13 6
Orlando City 4 3 2 14 10 10
Atlanta 3 3 2 11 10 11
Toronto FC 3 3 2 11 15 17
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 14 17
New York City FC 3 3 1 10 16 10
Charlotte FC 3 5 1 10 8 11
Inter Miami CF 3 4 1 10 9 16
Chicago 2 2 4 10 5 5
D.C. United 3 4 0 9 10 10
Columbus 2 3 3 9 10 9
New England 2 5 1 7 12 16
Cincinnati 2 5 1 7 9 16
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 19 8
Austin FC 5 1 2 17 20 7
LA Galaxy 5 2 1 16 10 6
FC Dallas 4 1 3 15 12 5
Minnesota United 4 2 2 14 11 6
Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 9 13
Houston 3 2 3 12 11 9
Nashville 3 3 2 11 8 9
Portland 2 2 5 11 10 13
Colorado 2 3 3 9 9 11
Seattle 2 4 1 7 9 11
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 1 7 6 14
San Jose 1 4 3 6 15 20
Vancouver 1 6 1 4 6 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, April 17

New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 23

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

CF Montréal 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 3, New England 2

Austin FC 3, Vancouver 0

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Portland 0, tie

San Jose 4, Seattle 3

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday, April 24

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

New York 3, Orlando City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 1

New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

Saturday, April 30

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-26 00:15 GMT+08:00

