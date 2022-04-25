NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Florida 79 57 16 6 120 332 232 34-7-0 23-9-6 18-3-2 x-Carolina 80 52 20 8 112 268 196 28-8-4 24-12-4 15-8-1 x-Toronto 80 52 21 7 111 307 251 29-8-2 23-13-5 14-8-2 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 26-8-4 25-14-2 15-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 79 49 22 8 106 275 223 26-8-6 23-14-2 15-8-3 x-Boston 79 49 25 5 103 244 213 24-13-2 25-12-3 16-6-1 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 24 11 101 266 221 22-12-5 23-12-6 13-9-3 x-Washington 79 44 23 12 100 271 233 19-15-6 25-8-6 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 79 35 34 10 80 218 229 19-15-5 16-19-5 13-9-2 Columbus 79 36 36 7 79 253 289 20-15-5 16-21-2 9-16-0 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 16-18-6 15-20-5 8-13-4 Detroit 80 31 39 10 72 225 306 18-16-7 13-23-3 8-14-3 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 14-21-4 17-20-3 11-11-3 New Jersey 79 27 44 8 62 238 291 16-19-5 11-25-3 9-13-3 Philadelphia 79 25 43 11 61 208 287 14-20-6 11-23-5 8-14-4 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314 10-26-4 10-23-7 8-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 79 55 18 6 116 302 222 31-5-3 24-13-3 14-6-3 x-Minnesota 79 51 21 7 109 300 245 29-7-2 22-14-5 12-9-3 x-St. Louis 80 49 20 11 109 304 230 26-9-5 23-11-6 17-5-3 y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 25-9-7 24-11-3 16-8-2 x-Edmonton 79 46 27 6 98 277 245 26-12-1 20-15-5 19-5-0 p-Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 21-16-4 22-11-6 11-10-3 Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 253 238 25-14-1 19-15-5 15-7-2 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 25-10-3 19-20-2 14-8-3 Vegas 79 42 31 6 90 254 237 22-15-4 20-16-2 16-7-3 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 18-14-7 20-16-4 11-6-6 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 20-15-3 16-17-8 14-6-6 San Jose 79 32 35 12 76 208 251 18-17-5 14-18-7 9-10-4 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 17-19-5 13-17-9 10-12-3 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 12-21-6 14-21-5 5-15-6 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271 15-21-3 11-25-3 5-18-0 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303 10-27-3 12-23-4 7-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 5, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4

Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO

Boston 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.