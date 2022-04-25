Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _
Toronto 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1
Boston 7 9 .438 3
Baltimore 6 10 .375 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _
Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½
Chicago 6 9 .400
Detroit 6 9 .400
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1
Oakland 9 8 .529
Houston 7 8 .467
Texas 5 10 .333

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.