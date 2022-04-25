All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Florida
|79
|57
|16
|6
|120
|332
|232
|34-7-0
|23-9-6
|18-3-2
|x-Toronto
|80
|52
|21
|7
|111
|307
|251
|29-8-2
|23-13-5
|14-8-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|275
|223
|26-8-6
|23-14-2
|15-8-3
|x-Boston
|79
|49
|25
|5
|103
|244
|213
|24-13-2
|25-12-3
|16-6-1
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|16-18-6
|15-20-5
|8-13-4
|Detroit
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|225
|306
|18-16-7
|13-23-3
|8-14-3
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|14-21-4
|17-20-3
|11-11-3
|Montreal
|80
|20
|49
|11
|51
|207
|314
|10-26-4
|10-23-7
|8-14-3
|x-Carolina
|80
|52
|20
|8
|112
|268
|196
|28-8-4
|24-12-4
|15-8-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|26-8-4
|25-14-2
|15-8-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|24
|11
|101
|266
|221
|22-12-5
|23-12-6
|13-9-3
|x-Washington
|79
|44
|23
|12
|100
|271
|233
|19-15-6
|25-8-6
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|218
|229
|19-15-5
|16-19-5
|13-9-2
|Columbus
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|253
|289
|20-15-5
|16-21-2
|9-16-0
|New Jersey
|79
|27
|44
|8
|62
|238
|291
|16-19-5
|11-25-3
|9-13-3
|Philadelphia
|79
|25
|43
|11
|61
|208
|287
|14-20-6
|11-23-5
|8-14-4
|z-Colorado
|79
|55
|18
|6
|116
|302
|222
|31-5-3
|24-13-3
|14-6-3
|x-Minnesota
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|300
|245
|29-7-2
|22-14-5
|12-9-3
|x-St. Louis
|80
|49
|20
|11
|109
|304
|230
|26-9-5
|23-11-6
|17-5-3
|Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|253
|238
|25-14-1
|19-15-5
|15-7-2
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|25-10-3
|19-20-2
|14-8-3
|Winnipeg
|79
|36
|32
|11
|83
|241
|253
|20-15-3
|16-17-8
|14-6-6
|Chicago
|79
|26
|42
|11
|63
|210
|284
|12-21-6
|14-21-5
|5-15-6
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
|10-27-3
|12-23-4
|7-12-4
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|25-9-7
|24-11-3
|16-8-2
|x-Edmonton
|79
|46
|27
|6
|98
|277
|245
|26-12-1
|20-15-5
|19-5-0
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|21-16-4
|22-11-6
|11-10-3
|Vegas
|79
|42
|31
|6
|90
|254
|237
|22-15-4
|20-16-2
|16-7-3
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|18-14-7
|20-16-4
|11-6-6
|San Jose
|79
|32
|35
|12
|76
|208
|251
|18-17-5
|14-18-7
|9-10-4
|Anaheim
|80
|30
|36
|14
|74
|225
|265
|17-19-5
|13-17-9
|10-12-3
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
|15-21-3
|11-25-3
|5-18-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 5, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4
Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO
Boston 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.