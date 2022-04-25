NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 79 57 16 6 120 332 232 x-Carolina 80 52 20 8 112 268 196 x-Toronto 80 52 21 7 111 307 251 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 x-Tampa Bay 79 49 22 8 106 275 223 x-Boston 79 49 25 5 103 244 213 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 24 11 101 266 221 x-Washington 79 44 23 12 100 271 233 N.Y. Islanders 79 35 34 10 80 218 229 Columbus 79 36 36 7 79 253 289 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 80 31 39 10 72 225 306 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 New Jersey 79 27 44 8 62 238 291 Philadelphia 79 25 43 11 61 208 287 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 79 55 18 6 116 302 222 x-Minnesota 79 51 21 7 109 300 245 x-St. Louis 80 49 20 11 109 304 230 y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 x-Edmonton 79 46 27 6 98 277 245 p-Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 253 238 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Vegas 79 42 31 6 90 254 237 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 San Jose 79 32 35 12 76 208 251 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 5, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4

Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO

Boston 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.