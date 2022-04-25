All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|72
|42
|24
|5
|1
|90
|234
|197
|Springfield
|74
|41
|24
|6
|3
|91
|225
|221
|Providence
|69
|36
|23
|4
|6
|82
|196
|183
|WB/Scranton
|74
|35
|31
|4
|4
|78
|208
|218
|Hershey
|76
|34
|32
|6
|4
|78
|202
|209
|Bridgeport
|72
|31
|30
|7
|4
|73
|213
|226
|Hartford
|72
|32
|32
|6
|2
|72
|205
|225
|Lehigh Valley
|73
|28
|30
|10
|5
|71
|191
|228
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|70
|42
|19
|8
|1
|93
|241
|196
|Syracuse
|73
|39
|25
|7
|2
|87
|235
|222
|Laval
|69
|37
|26
|4
|2
|80
|232
|221
|Belleville
|71
|39
|28
|4
|0
|82
|214
|216
|Toronto
|69
|36
|29
|3
|1
|76
|232
|230
|Rochester
|75
|36
|29
|7
|3
|82
|246
|269
|Cleveland
|74
|27
|34
|8
|5
|67
|199
|256
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|74
|48
|16
|5
|5
|106
|252
|189
|Manitoba
|69
|39
|23
|5
|2
|85
|213
|199
|Milwaukee
|75
|38
|28
|5
|4
|85
|226
|226
|Rockford
|69
|36
|28
|4
|1
|77
|213
|214
|Texas
|71
|31
|28
|6
|6
|74
|215
|228
|Iowa
|71
|32
|30
|5
|4
|73
|201
|203
|Grand Rapids
|74
|32
|34
|6
|2
|72
|201
|232
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|66
|44
|15
|5
|2
|95
|237
|181
|Ontario
|67
|41
|17
|5
|4
|91
|259
|215
|Abbotsford
|65
|38
|21
|5
|1
|82
|225
|185
|Colorado
|68
|39
|22
|4
|3
|85
|244
|207
|Bakersfield
|66
|36
|20
|5
|5
|82
|220
|187
|Henderson
|67
|34
|28
|4
|1
|73
|205
|203
|San Diego
|65
|28
|31
|4
|2
|62
|192
|210
|Tucson
|66
|21
|39
|5
|1
|48
|173
|264
|San Jose
|68
|20
|42
|4
|2
|46
|202
|291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Springfield 4, Providence 0
Cleveland 2, Rochester 0
Hartford 6, WB/Scranton 3
Belleville 4, Toronto 3
Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 2
Manitoba 6, Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 5, Hershey 3
Iowa 5, Rockford 3
No games scheduled
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.