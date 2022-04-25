Hong Kong Shopping Centre Industry Leaders flaunt their A-Game winning in the inaugural ISCM Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - The biggest names in Hong Kong's shopping centre industry contended for the first-ever ISCM Awards 2021 and official results have been announced online today to all 26 winners.



Founded by the Institute of Shopping Centre Management in 2020, the Awards set the stage with the theme "The Proven Strengths of Asia's Shopping City: Hong Kong", for local malls to collectively establish what it truly takes to be at the heart of Hong Kong's culture and to duly claim its title as the "city of malls".



ISCM Chairman, Mr Baldwin Ko said, "We are grateful to see our local professionals always thinking several steps ahead when it comes to supporting our shopping centres and the community they serve. We are all aware of how challenging the past 2 years have been for the industry, not just for the malls, but for the teams, tenants and all staff. And today, we celebrate all winners for giving Hong Kong's malls that extra edge and generating healthy competition for the continuous development of our economy and its articulation for a prosperous Greater Bay Area.



OC Chairlady of ISCM Awards 2021, Ms Angie Chung added, "Our city is the densest concentration of shopping malls and we've witnessed them in the best and worst of times. So, we are very proud of all the professionals in the industry. Especially in the past few years with social unrest and the pandemic, it was truly a difficult time for shopping malls' frontline staff and operators, yet the industry used its creativity and adapted to the situation; with latest examples from strategically thought-out promotions for the potential revenge shopping that can be leveraged by consumption vouchers provided by the government. In comparison to last October's results, Hong Kong's retail sales rose 12 percent year-on-year with the assistance of the e-vouchers, and we hope to see resembling results in 2022."



The competition is strong with largely developers and their respective shopping malls winning various awards including Best Rejuvenate Shopping Centre, Best Retail Marketing and Promotion Campaign, Best Retail Leasing Team, Best Property Management Team, and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project. All winners have been duly recognised by the jury panel for their commitment to upholding the standards for all of Asia's shopping centres, particularly in Hong Kong.



Results of the ISCM Awards 2021 are as follows:





Category

Project Name

Award Type

Best Rejuvenate Shopping Centre

Hin Keng Shopping Centre

Grand



HarbourNorth

Excellence



Lok Fu Place

Excellence



New Town Plaza

Merit



V Walk

Merit

Best Retail Marketing and Promotion Campaign

Olympian City - Leonardo da vinci

Grand



apm - Flash of Beauty Livestream 2020

Excellence



CityWalk & Lee Tung Avenue 「Gaia」地球藝術裝置展覽

Excellence



T.O.P. - Cheap Century Christmas Campaign

Excellence



Lee Tung Avenue - The Spirit of Christmas

Merit



Lee Tung Avenue - Butterflies of Hope

Merit



Lok Fu Place - Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat

Merit



Olympian City - Doraemon Secret Garden Laboratory

Merit



Tai Po Mega Mall - Online Learning is Fun

Merit

Best Retail Leasing Team

618 Shanghai Street

Excellence



Park Aura

Excellence

Best Property Management Team

World Trade Centre

Grand



CityWalk

Excellence



Metroplaza

Excellence



Landmark North

Merit



MOKO

Merit



Tsuen Wan Plaza

Merit

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project

Metroplaza

Grand



Tai Po Mega Mall - United for Kids Future

Excellence



CityWalk

Merit



Tai Po Mega Mall - Love Our Earth

Merit



About ISCM

The Institute of Shopping Centre Management (ISCM) is a non-profit organization founded by a group of local shopping centre professionals, certified practitioners and professors in the shopping centre management industry. We have extensive knowledge, skills and practical experience in managing various shopping centre portfolios in Hong Kong and the Mainland China. As a professional society and a recognized governing body in Hong Kong, ISCM aims to standardise and enrich the overall professional profiles within the industry and act as a representative in the shopping centre industry. Our mission is to identify various prospective channels with government bodies, thereby creating a platform to exchange best practices in the art and science of shopping centre management within the Asia Pacific region.



