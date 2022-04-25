Alexa
Small plane crashes into Turkish neighborhood; 2 dead

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 21:21
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A single-engine airplane crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames on Monday, killing its pilot and a trainee pilot.

The plane, which was used for flight training, slammed into a street in the Baglarbasi neighborhood near the province’s Yunuseli Airport, Gov. Yakup Canbolat said. No one was hurt on the ground.

Huseyin Gumusoy, the neighborhood's administrator, told NTV television that two homes and five cars were damaged in the crash.

Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash, and smoke billowed from the site, according to video footage from the neighborhood.

Canbolat said an investigation would be launched, adding that the cause of the crash was likely to be a technical fault.

Updated : 2022-04-25 22:40 GMT+08:00

