Ozone Generators Market Report 2022 Highlights The Dominant Players – Degrémont SAS, Xylem Water Solutions Argentina S.A., Ebara Corporation

Top Key Players of Ozone Generators Industry:

Degr©mont SAS

Xylem Water Solutions Argentina S.A.

Ebara Corporation

Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Co.,Ltd.

DEL Ozone, Inc.

Ozocan Corporation

Pacific Ozone Technology, Inc.

Absolute Systems (Pty) Limited

Primozone Production AB

The International Group, Inc.

Key Segment Covered in the Ozone Generators Market Report:

Global ozone generators market segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

Corona discharge

Radiochemical

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Segmentation by application:

Air treatment

Water treatment

Drinking water

Industrial water

Waste water

Key Geographical Regions For Ozone Generators Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

