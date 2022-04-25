Taiwanese tennis player wins at Tallahassee Tennis Challenger

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis player Wu Tung-lin (吳東霖) won his first ATP Challenger Tour championship at the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger in Florida on Sunday (April 24), becoming the fifth Taiwanese to have at least one ATP Challenger event title under their belt.

The 23-year-old only dropped a set before advancing into the finals, where he faced American player Michael Mmoh, the first encounter between the two.

Wu took an early 3-0 lead in the first set by breaking Mmoh’s serve and then held the advantage to win the first set, 6-3.

The two finalists broke each other’s serve at the beginning of the second set, but Wu broke again in the third game and held up the narrow lead to win the second set, 6-4, and secure his first ATP Challenger victory.

As a result of this win, Wu has moved up 66 places in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings to 221 and has become the fifth Taiwanese title holder in the ATP Challenger Tour after compatriots Jimmy Wang (王宇佐), Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳), Jason Jung (莊吉生), and Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣).

Wu had two previous ATP Challenger finals appearances, one in 2019, and the other in 2021, but did not win either of them.