Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Sales, Size, Development Patterns, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2022-2030

Blood Plasma Derivatives market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030
The global blood plasma derivatives market size was US$ 39,936.7 million in 2021. The global blood plasma derivatives market size is forecast to reach US$ 90,385.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A plasma is a clear, straw-colored solution of protein salts, which is part of the blood. Plasma contains three types of blood cells: red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The plasma contains over 100 different proteins, including albumin, fibrinogen, immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, and clotting factor. In addition to maintaining blood pressure, it exchanges minerals like sodium & potassium. Immunoglobulins are essential for maintaining the osmotic pressure in blood vessels. An immunoglobulin is responsible for protecting the body from foreign particles as soon as they enter the body.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the factors driving the global blood plasma derivatives market is the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency, the rising aging population, and the increasing use of blood plasma derivatives products.
Due to side effects such as dizziness, fast heartbeats, allergic conditions, and shortness of breath caused by the use of blood plasma derivatives, the global blood plasma derivatives market may experience slow growth.
A rise in R&D activities to develop advanced plasma-derived products is forecast to present lucrative opportunities for the global blood plasma derivatives market during the forecast period.
An increase in expenditure on healthcare products and the presence of key manufacturers contribute to the growth of the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global plasma derivatives market. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has strained health systems. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in August 2020 to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 using convalescent plasma. These antibodies or plasma can collect from donors who have recovered from COVID-19. There is a possibility that it contains antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, which assist in suppressing viral replication. As a result, the market grew due to an increase in demand for plasma-derived products for treating infectious diseases.
Regional Insights
North America held a major share of the blood plasma derivatives market in 2021, and it is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing number of plasma-derived products approved and the number of key players manufacturing plasma-derived products in the region.
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030. As a result of the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and the increased awareness about plasma-derived products among consumers and physicians.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global blood plasma derivatives market are:
Bayer AG
Biotest AG
CSL limited
Fusion Health Care Pvt. Limited
Grifols, S.A
Kedrion Biopharma, Incorporated
LFB S.A
Octapharma AG
Sanofi
Takeda
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global blood plasma derivatives market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Albumin
Factor VIII
Factor IX
Immunoglobulin
Hyperimmune Globulin
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Hemophilia
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Diseases
Von Willebrand’s Disease
Other Application
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Other End Users
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
