Spinal Implant and Devices Market 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

Spinal Implant and Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Report Ocean presents a new report on Spinal Implant and Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Spinal implants are devices surgeons use during surgery to treat deformity, stabilize and strengthen the spine, and facilitate fusion. Disorders treated using spinal implants include degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis, and fracture. The spinal implants can be made from different materials such as titanium, titanium-alloy, stainless steel, and plastics. Surgeons and medical professionals across the globe prefer Titanium implants because of the superior properties of the titanium. Titanium is strong and light-weight and is a durable element and can be imaged using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

Surgery Devices are produced in different sizes and shapes and some, such as they can be contoured during surgery to fit the patient’s anatomy. Many implants, such as cervical plates, are low profile meaning they are not bulky and lay flatter against the spine’s anatomy. Pedicle screws may be coated with a material to stimulate fusion.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Spinal Implant and Devices Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Spinal Implant and Devices Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Spinal Implant and Devices Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Spinal Implant and Devices Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The growth of this market is driven owing to advancements in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. For instance, In August 2019, Mantiz a South Korean specialist producer of spinal implants entered a partnership with Shining 3D Tech. Co. to use Shining 3D machines to produce medical implants. In addition to this, In 2017, Aesculab launched the lumbar artificial disc replacement, the activL Artificial Disc, which is now available at several hospitals. It is considered to be the next evolution of artificial discs, as it has an extra dimension of motion, which is not found in any other product in the market. With this latest generation disc available in the United States, spine surgeons believe they can cost-effectively provide artificial disc replacement to patients, making travelling overseas for surgery unnecessary.

Researchers have estimated that, as of 2019, 17,730 new Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) cases occur each year and between 249,000 and 363,000 people are currently living with SCI in the United States.

The majority of spinal cord injuries are due to preventable causes such as road traffic crashes, falls or violence. People with a spinal cord injury are two to five times more likely to die prematurely than people without a spinal cord injury, with worse survival rates in low- and middle-income countries.

Company Profile

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and Orthofix International N.V. are some of the prominent players operating in the global spinal implant and devices market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to develop new and advanced products

Spinal Implant and Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Thoracic Fusion And Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Spine Biologics

Non-Fusion Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Others

By Type of Surgery

Open Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By Technology

Spinal Fusion And Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion

Others

By Application

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

