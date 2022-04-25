Nurse Call Systems Market Size 2022 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Business Opportunity and Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030

The nurse call systems market size is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2027.Report Ocean presents a new report on nurse call systems market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Nurse Call Systems Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the nurse call systems market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the nurse call systems market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the nurse call systems market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the nurse call systems market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The nurse call system facilitates communication between caregiver and the patient admitted improving operational efficiency, responsiveness, level of care, and better patient outcome. It allows caregivers to serve patients more efficiently and attentively. Such systems keep patients safe as there is a facility to call caregivers whenever assistance is required.

For service providers, the nurse call system allows them to manage their work efficiently and purposefully and could be automated to a certain extent. As facility administrators in the healthcare facilities always seek to increase the standard of medical care, the market adoption of nurse call systems is bound to increase. With rising healthcare costs and surging pressure to have dynamic healthcare service, Medicare has decided to reimburse such systems, not on quantity, but quality and positive patient outcomes.

According to the market estimates of Medicare, the current reimbursement practice costs authorities extra at around USD 2.1 billion and expects to limit this, through technology interventions focused on healthcare. Thus, with changing reimbursement policies in market, hospitals across the globe are streamlining workflow by adopting nurse call systems.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest market growth rate over the assessment period. The market growth is attributed to the presence of the old age population, rise in nursing care centers, and surge in patient flow in out-patient clinics.

In line with this, in March 2019, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MoH), announced the expansion of long-term care facilities. The increasing need to offer apt patient care with faster response time is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for nurse call systems include Azure Healthcare; Stanley Healthcare; Tyco SimplexGrinnell; Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.; Critical Alert Systems LLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; Ascom Holding; Rauland-Borg Corporation; TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.; and West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Nurse Call Systems, Application Outlook

Alarms & Communications

Fall Detection & Prevention

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Nurse Call Systems, Technology Outlook

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

Nurse Call Systems, Type Outlook

Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems

Nurse Call Buttons

Nurse Call Mobile Systems

Nurse Call Intercoms

Nurse Call Systems, End-Use Outlook

ASCs/Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Nurse Call Systems, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

