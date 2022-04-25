Medical Oxygen Concentrators Oxygen Cylinders Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030

The medical oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders market size is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2028. Report Ocean presents a new report on medical oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Medical concentrators and cylinders are medical oxygen systems that are used to treat respiratory ailments and are commonly preferred by older patients who have limited mobility and rely on a consistent market supply. A few common chronic health conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis, necessitate oxygen therapy or supplementary oxygen.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has given significantly boosted market growth for medical concentrators and cylinders. By April 2021, nearly 150 million Covid-19 cases had been diagnosed around the world, with no indication of the pandemic slowing down in many areas. India is facing a huge supply crisis as a result of the flaming COVID-19 pandemic, and in April 2021, the central government has agreed to import concentrators and cylinders from the United States and has placed an order for ten thousand concentrators, which is expected to start import within a week.

The need for these concentrators and cylinders has also increased in the market in recent years due to the increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory illnesses. According to American Lung Association, in 2018, over 16.4 million (6.6% adults), US adults were diagnosed with any type of COPD, around 9 million with chronic bronchitis, and 2.0 million with emphysema.

The increasing market demand for medical concentrators and cylinders has resulted in the introduction and approval of new products in the market. For instance, In April 2021, Belluscura received US FDA approval for its X-PLO�??R portable concentrators. It is a lightweight system that is specifically designed to treat COPD and other respiratory disorders.

Exalta, based in New Delhi, India, has introduced a portable mini ventilator with an integrated concentrator, in April 2021, to help market consumers deal with decreasing O2 levels due to coronavirus outbreaks. The mini ventilators are water based pure O2 concentrators that delivers 1 to 8 liters of oxygen per minute.

Major Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Respironics), CAIRE INC., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc., Invacare Corporation, Inogen Inc., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., O2 Concepts, LLC, OxyGo, LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., ResMed, Linde plc, GCE Group (GCE Healthcare) and Cramer Decker Medical, Inc., are some of the key market players operating in the global market for medical O2 concentrators and O2 cylinders.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cylinders

Portable Concentrator

Stationary Concentrator

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders, End-users Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Homecare

Non-homecare

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

