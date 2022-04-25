Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size is expected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The report “Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market – By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others);

By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Based on therapeutic areas, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and others. In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Artificial intelligence plays an important role in the pre-diagnosis of cancer. Cancer treatments vary from person to person and personalized medicine has played an important role.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are designed to ascertain genetic mutations, helping oncologists in designing effective treatment plans. In this line, a Switzerland-based company, Sophia Genetics developed an AI platform that helps to identify tumors by detecting genetic variations and devising personalized cancer treatment plans.

However, the infectious disease segment of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery industry is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the study period. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms in infectious diseases to identify key infection patterns. A positive scenario for the segment is also illustrated by key partnerships and collaborations in the market for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery.

For instance, artificial intelligence (AI)-based drug discovery company, Existencia, entered into an agreement with Scripps Research to identify COVID-19 antiviral therapies. On the same ground, Google’s Deepmind company also working on the artificial intelligence (AI) platform AlphaFold. The product is designed to provide information on several proteins involved in the diagnosis of SARS and COVID-19.

Major Players:

Market participants such as IBM Watson, Alphabet (DeepMind), Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Insitro, BioSymetrics, Euretos, Berg Health, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, and Cyclica. are some of the key players operating in the global market. The companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry are involved in collaborations and partnerships with artificial intelligence (AI) platform providers to revolutionize medical treatment.

In this direction, in January 2021, the U.S.-based provider of biomarkers-based therapy, Nucleai signed a collaboration agreement with Debiopharm, pharma company pioneering in drug development. According to the agreement the latter will use Nucleai’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform for its pipeline oncology drug candidates.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Drug optimization and repurposing

Preclinical testing

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery, Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Oncology

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Australia

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

