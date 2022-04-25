Antidepressant Drugs Market Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth, And Regional Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Antidepressant Drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global antidepressant drugs market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global antidepressant drugs market is forecast to grow to US$ 32 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Antidepressant Drugs market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Factors Influencing the Market
Rising cases of depression globally are driving the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market. In addition, increasing awareness about the efficient treatments and the introduction of novel drugs is forecast to fuel the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market.
Improper eating habits and stressful work schedule is the major cause of depression. Thus, the growing number of the working population and busy schedules are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players.
The increasing geriatric population and growing changes in lifestyle will accelerate the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market.
Poor efficiency and safety concerns regarding drugs may hamper the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the mental health of the majority of the population. People globally suffered from stress, anxiety due to job loss, quarantine, and other factors. As a result, the demand for antidepressant drugs decreased drastically. Moreover, governments across various nations took the initiative to help depression survivors. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) offered around US$ 425 million to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in order to expand mental health services for isolated people via telehealth and other related services.
Regional Analysis
North America holds the largest share in the global antidepressant drugs market. One of the major factors expected to drive the overall growth of the antidepressant drugs market is the rising cases of depression. Furthermore, the geriatric population in the United States is growing, which is forecast to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Anxiety disorder is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million American adults each year, or 18.1 percent of the total population, according to the estimations by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Furthermore, more than 16.1 million American adults suffer from major depressive disorder each year, with women being more affected than men. As a result, the increasing prevalence of these disorders and the increasing rate of antidepressant consumption are forecast to drive the market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
AstraZeneca
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
H. Lundbeck AS
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer Inc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
Alkermes
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Forest laboratories
Akeda Pharmaceutical
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global antidepressant drugs market segmentation focuses on Depression Disorders, Products, and Region.
By Depression Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Panic Disorder
Others
By Product
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
