Schizophrenia Drug Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Report Ocean presents a new report on Schizophrenia Drug market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global schizophrenia drug market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global schizophrenia drug market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Schizophrenia Drug market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Schizophrenia is a mental illness in which the person misinterprets reality and frequently lives in a virtual world built on imagination. They frequently have hallucinations and hear things that never happen.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing cases of schizophrenia are driving the growth of the global schizophrenia drug market. World Health Organization estimates that around 50 million people were affected by schizophrenia in 2013. The numbers are growing rapidly, which is increasing the demand for effective drugs. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global schizophrenia drug market.

Increasing mental health expenditure and surging chronic ailments illness will contribute to the growth of the global schizophrenia drug market. In addition, the increasing demand for novel medications, such as Doria (risperidone ISM) and Roluperidone (MIN-101), will have a potential impact on the global schizophrenia drug market.

The high cost associated with the drugs and the treatment may hamper the growth of the schizophrenia drug market.

Increasing awareness about mental illness and treatments are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The global schizophrenia market will witness rapid growth in North America due to high healthcare expenditure and awareness about mental illness. In addition, the availability of highly advanced medical care for efficient treatment is likely to benefit the regional market. Moreover, increasing disposable income and favorable government initiatives in the region are forecast to benefit the region’s schizophrenia drug market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been transforming the growth of numerous markets, and the outbreak’s immediate impact is varied. While demand in a few industries has decreased, countless other industries are witnessing potential growth prospects. Initially, the global COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown situation created some obstacles for the schizophrenia drug market. Hospitals and clinics were forced to suspend services which ultimately affected the revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing cases of schizophrenia will significantly boost the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Alkermes

Allergan (Forest Labs)/ Geodon Ritcher

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global schizophrenia drug market segmentation focuses on Class, Treatment, and Region.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market, By Class

? First-Generation Antipsychotics

? Second-Generation Antipsychotics

? Third-Generation Antipsychotics

? Others

Schizophrenia Drugs Market, By Treatment

? Oral

? Injectables

Schizophrenia Drugs Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

