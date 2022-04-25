Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook, Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market is leading due to the contribution of China and Japan. China is the largest automotive producer, which is increasing the demand for thermoplastic vulcanizates.

Moreover, the country is focusing on increasing the production and sales of electric vehicles. Thus, the government authorities and private companies are aiming to grow the production of electric vehicles. Thus, the regional thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market is forecast to witness huge growth potential in the country.

In addition, the anticipated growth of other end-user industries, such as consumer goods and electronics industries, is likely to boost the growth of Asia-Pacific thermoplastic vulcanizate during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

TPV is a lightweight alternative to thermoset rubber materials, which finds its applications in the automotive and construction sectors. The material is used in the manufacturing of suspension bellows, air ducts, tubing, cable jacketing, plugs, molded seals, grommets, bumpers. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry will drive the growth of the global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market during the study period.

The applications of TPV in the medical industry are likely to benefit the overall thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market. TPVs are often a mixture of scattered rubber particles in a thermoplastic matrix, giving the material both elastomer and thermoplastic capabilities. Natural rubber is used in the manufacturing of gloves and septa. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market during the forecast period.

The demand for enhanced performance and flexibility in the construction sector is likely to drive the thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly limited the growth of the construction and automotive segment. These sectors witnessed significant downfall due to the declining demand from consumers, growing concerns towards social distancing, and import-export bans. Thus, the demand for thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) also declined significantly.

The demand for gloves and other essential things increased significantly from the medical segment. Thus, the medical segment revived the growth of the global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market. The market is forecast to witness favorable opportunities as the companies resume manufacturing activities.

Competitors in the Market

Exxon Mobil corporation

Mitsubishi Chemicals Inc

Teknor Apex

Ravago

KUMHO POLYCHEM

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema Inc.

DuPont Performance Elastomers

Solvay Engineered Polymers

Dexco Polymers

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) market segmentation focuses on End-User and Region.

Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, By End-User Industry:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Other End-User Industries

Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

