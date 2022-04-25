Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surface Treatment Chemicals market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global surface treatment chemicals market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global surface treatment chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Surface Treatment Chemicals market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The global surface treatment chemicals market is severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden onset of the pandemic is forecast to create a temporary downfall in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the sharp loss in the automotive, transport, and construction industry, which ultimately impacted the global surface treatment chemicals market.

China and India account for a significant share in the automotive industry. Both the economies witnessed various disruptions and economic downfall. As a result, the global surface treatment chemicals market declined.

Post pandemic, the global market will recover as the transport, automotive, industrial machinery, electrical & electronics, and construction industries resume the activities.

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for long-lasting and wear-resistant products is growing. Thus, it will increase the demand for corrosion-prevention surface treatment chemicals. As a result, the global surface treatment chemicals market will grow tremendously during the study period.

Growing industrialization will fuel the demand for the surface treatment chemicals market. In addition, a spike in demand for bio-based cleaning chemicals in aerospace, industrial, construction, and others will drive the growth of the surface treatment chemicals market.

Furthermore, the marine industry is expected to contribute significantly to the surface treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Strict government guidelines related to the high emission rates of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) may limit the growth of the surface treatment chemicals market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rising demand for surface treatment chemicals in industrial manufacturing, automotive, and electronics applications, the Asia-Pacific surface treatment chemicals market is expected to develop at a comparatively high rate in terms of both value and volume. The market for surface treatment chemicals in Russia is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing demand for the chemical. In addition, the presence of key automotive manufacturers in the region will significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

NOF Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chemetall, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

DOW Chemicals

Elementis

Metal Finishing Technologies LLC

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global surface treatment chemicals market segmentation focuses on Type, Base Material, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type

? Cleaners

? Plating Chemicals

? Conversion Coatings

? Others

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By Base Material

? Metals

? Plastics

? Others

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By End-Use Industry

? Transportation

? Construction

? General Industry

? Industrial Machinery

? Packaging

? Others

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

