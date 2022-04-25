Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market size was US$ 637.2 million in 2021. The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 918 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol399

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is a degenerative nervous system illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, thereby resulting in muscular control loss.

Factors Influencing the Market

Due to the growing prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market will grow during the study period. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates around 14,500 to 15,000 people in the U.S. had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2016. Moreover, the same source estimates that approximately 2 to 5 people in every 100,000 are suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Thus, the growing prevalence of the disease is likely to boost the market growth.

The growing geriatric population is forecast to propel the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. On the contrary, the high cost of treatment may hamper the market during the study period.

The increasing healthcare expenditure and growing consumer awareness about the treatment may surge the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatments. Due to the increasing number of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, North America is forecast to lead in the global market over the projection period. Additionally, commercial and public entities collaborate and partner strategically to improve outcomes in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the region. Moreover, the high health expenditure of the countries and favorable government initiatives are forecast to boost the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on other diseases declined rapidly. Healthcare bodies were more focused on controlling the rapidly growing infections. Thus, the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market witnessed significant disruptions. However, the focus of government bodies has been increasing toward the healthcare segment. Thus, the market may witness favorable opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease is growing rapidly and so is the demand for effective treatment. Thus, the market will witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market segmentation focuses on Drug, Treatment, End-User, and Region.

Drug Type

Sporadic ALS (SALS)

Familial ALS (FALS)

Treatment Type

Medication

Physical Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Speech Therapy

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Centres

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

BrainStorm Therapeutics

Biogen Inc.

Corestem

AB Science

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other prominent players

