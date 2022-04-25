Mesalamine Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Mesalamine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global mesalamine market size was US$ 169.5 million in 2021. The global mesalamine market size is forecast to reach US$ 212.6 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Mesalamine market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Mesalamine, also known as Mesalazine, is the first-line agent used to treat active UC. It is a prescription drug that includes 5-aminosalicylic acid. It also helps cure other inflammatory bowel disorders.
Factors Influencing the Market
Mesalamine is considered to be safe, which is why its demand is expected to increase in the coming years. The high prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) around the world is expected to drive up demand for mesalamine. The market is also likely to grow when new products are released.
The global mesalamine industry is seeing a surge in patient support programs, which will create a slew of new opportunities.
The expansion of the mesalamine market is attributed to the increasing research & development as well as rising spending in healthcare in developing countries.
Side effects of treatments, such as vomiting, fever, headache, stomach, and abdominal discomfort, may limit the growth of the global mesalamine market during the study period.
COVID-19Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global mesalamine market. The demand for pharmaceuticals is forecast to remain the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. Moreover, governments of maximum nations are highly focused on expanding the healthcare expenditure and boosting the healthcare infrastructure. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. Moreover, companies are highly investing in research and development activities due to the COVID-19 influenced growth. Thus, all of this will contribute to the growth of the global mesalamine market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the largest mesalamine market share due to the growing awareness about the benefits of the drug. In addition, the presence of prominent pharmaceutical firms in the region is forecast to contribute to the market growth. Government funding and incentives are also forecast to surge market growth in the coming years. In addition, the growing prevalence of disease and growing geriatric population will benefit the regional mesalamine market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Mylan N.V.
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Ferring B.V.
Allergan
Bausch Health Companies Incorporated (Salix Pharmaceutical).
Zydus Cadila
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Tillotts Pharma AG
Shire plc
Pfizer Incorporated
Norga Pharma
AstraZeneca
Abbvie Incorporated
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Johnson and Johnson
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Sandoz Mesalamine
Cipla
Synmosa Biopharma Corporation
Lunan Better Pharmaceuticals
Merck & Co
Novartis AG
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global mesalamine market segmentation focuses on Dosage Form, Application, and Region.
Based on the dosage form, the mesalamine market is segmented into –
Capsule
Tablets
Based on application, the mesalamine market is segmented into –
Ulcerative colitis
Crohn’s disease
Other bowel inflammatory diseases
Based on region, the mesalamine market is segmented into –
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
?How are the key players in the market assessed?
?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
