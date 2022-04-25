Mesalamine Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Mesalamine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global mesalamine market size was US$ 169.5 million in 2021. The global mesalamine market size is forecast to reach US$ 212.6 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Mesalamine market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Mesalamine, also known as Mesalazine, is the first-line agent used to treat active UC. It is a prescription drug that includes 5-aminosalicylic acid. It also helps cure other inflammatory bowel disorders.

Factors Influencing the Market

Mesalamine is considered to be safe, which is why its demand is expected to increase in the coming years. The high prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) around the world is expected to drive up demand for mesalamine. The market is also likely to grow when new products are released.

The global mesalamine industry is seeing a surge in patient support programs, which will create a slew of new opportunities.

The expansion of the mesalamine market is attributed to the increasing research & development as well as rising spending in healthcare in developing countries.

Side effects of treatments, such as vomiting, fever, headache, stomach, and abdominal discomfort, may limit the growth of the global mesalamine market during the study period.

COVID-19Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global mesalamine market. The demand for pharmaceuticals is forecast to remain the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. Moreover, governments of maximum nations are highly focused on expanding the healthcare expenditure and boosting the healthcare infrastructure. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. Moreover, companies are highly investing in research and development activities due to the COVID-19 influenced growth. Thus, all of this will contribute to the growth of the global mesalamine market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest mesalamine market share due to the growing awareness about the benefits of the drug. In addition, the presence of prominent pharmaceutical firms in the region is forecast to contribute to the market growth. Government funding and incentives are also forecast to surge market growth in the coming years. In addition, the growing prevalence of disease and growing geriatric population will benefit the regional mesalamine market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Ferring B.V.

Allergan

Bausch Health Companies Incorporated (Salix Pharmaceutical).

Zydus Cadila

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Tillotts Pharma AG

Shire plc

Pfizer Incorporated

Norga Pharma

AstraZeneca

Abbvie Incorporated

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Johnson and Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sandoz Mesalamine

Cipla

Synmosa Biopharma Corporation

Lunan Better Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co

Novartis AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global mesalamine market segmentation focuses on Dosage Form, Application, and Region.

Based on the dosage form, the mesalamine market is segmented into –

Capsule

Tablets

Based on application, the mesalamine market is segmented into –

Ulcerative colitis

Crohn’s disease

Other bowel inflammatory diseases

Based on region, the mesalamine market is segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

