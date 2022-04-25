Taiwan reports 5,108 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 25) announced 5,108 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 113 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 856.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 2,488 males, 2,588 females, and 32 under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with the dates of onset ranging from March 28 to April 24. Among Monday's cases, 2,982 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 1,861, followed by 1,050 in Taipei City, 696 in Taoyuan City, 339 in Keelung City, 317 in Yilan County, 201 in Taichung City, 148 in Hualien County, 126 in Kaohsiung City, 65 in Hsinchu County, 63 in Tainan City, 53 in Changhua County, 43 in Hsinchu City, 33 in Pingtung County, 29 in Miaoli County, 25 in Taitung County, 18 in Nantou County, 17 in Yunlin County, 11 in Chiayi County, nine Chiayi City, two in Lienchiang County, and one each in Kinmen County and Penghu County.

Imported cases

The 113 new imported cases include 70 males and 43 females ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Of these, 106 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and seven during quarantine.

They arrived between April 17-24 from the U.S., Vietnam, and Germany. The country of origin of 110 cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 8,109,514 COVID tests, with 8,047,085 coming back negative. Of the 61,686 confirmed cases, 10,462 were imported, 51,170 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 217 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 856 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 842 deaths from local infections, 415 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 30 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.