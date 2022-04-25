Photo of the Day: Mirror image of Taipei Info Hub

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This perfect mirror reflection of a historic building shadowed by modern skyscrapers was captured in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District on Sunday afternoon (April 24).

The photo was taken in front of a pond located on the grounds surrounding the Taipei Info Hub. The center, which is adjacent to the Taipei Old North Gate and Taipei Main Station, was originally the Mitsui & Co. Taipei warehouse."

The building was constructed during the Japanese colonial period at some point between 1913 and 1914 and owned by the Mitsui Group until it was damaged in 1935, when it was taken over by Nitto Merchant Ship Kumi (Company). After World War II, ownership was transferred to the Taiwan Supply Bureau, before ultimately being handed over to the Taiwan Railways Administration in 2002.

As part of the Taipei West Gateway project, the warehouse was moved 51 eastward in 2016. After undergoing renovation, it was repurposed in 2018 to serve as a tourism information center and space for exhibitions.



(Taiwan News, Keoni Everington photo)