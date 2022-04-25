Taiwan lauds bilateral ties with France in congratulatory message to President Macron

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (April 25) congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his second presidential victory and said bilateral ties have become closer on Macron's watch.

Taiwan and France share universal values ​​such as freedom, democracy, and human rights, MOFA said, adding that relations between the two countries have continued to deepen during Macron’s presidency. In 2022, France announced a new Indo-Pacific strategy that included Taiwan for the first time, MOFA noted in a press release.

The ministry pointed out that France has stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on multiple occasions, including at the G7 ministerial meeting in June, the France-Australia foreign and defense ministerial consultations in August, and the Japan-France foreign and defense ministers’ meeting in January.

In addition, the French Senate and National Assembly passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations last year and have sent visiting delegations to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s envoy to France Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) has been invited to attend hearings in both houses of the French Parliament on several occasions. “All these actions are proof of the increasingly close and friendly relations between Taiwan and France,” MOFA said.