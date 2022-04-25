Alexa
Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county

Hualien feels level 4 shockwaves from 5km-deep, magnitude 3.9 temblor

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 15:53
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 2:35 p.m. on Monday (April 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was close to Hualien’s coastline, located 29.1 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County and a 1 in Nantou County. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
