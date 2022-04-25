Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 2:35 p.m. on Monday (April 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was close to Hualien’s coastline, located 29.1 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County and a 1 in Nantou County. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.