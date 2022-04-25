Where should people in Taiwan with COVID symptoms go?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Society of Emergency Medicine (TSEM) on Sunday (April 24) urged people who suspect they have COVID to avoid going to hospital emergency rooms to undergo testing unless they have severe symptoms, and instead opt for home testing or a testing station.

When their colleagues and friends are diagnosed with COVID, many people rush to the hospital to be tested, but this may increase the risk of exposure to the virus and overload the system. In a press release issued that day, the TSEM urged the public to first assess whether they have a history of exposure to infected persons or have been listed as a contact of a case, and then evaluate their own symptoms before deciding how to be tested or seek medical treatment so as not to affect the treatment of critically ill patients and expose themselves to a potential cluster infection.

The society then provided a list of four scenarios and the recommended course of action: