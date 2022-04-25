Alexa
Taiwan Air Force says foreign object removers improve runway safety, operational efficiency

New machines picked up 549 more kilograms of debris each month in 2021

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 15:14
Taiwan F-16 taking off. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There has been improved runway safety and operational efficiency since the Air Force began using foreign object removal mechanisms at four airports, the Ministry of National Defense said in a recent Legislative Yuan budget report.

Since 2020, the Air Force and the Civil Aeronautics Administration have been jointly verifying the effectiveness of the machines in reducing aircraft damage and improving flight safety for both military and civilian aircraft. Currently, they are used at four airports in Tainan, Taichung, Taitung, and Penghu, the Liberty Times reported.

The foreign object remover is towed by a vehicle and can remove pieces of metal, rubber rings, and gravel from the runway. It can clean a seven-meter part of asphalt going at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour, greatly reducing the amount of required manpower.

According to the Air Force, there were 15 fewer damaged tire incidents and 549 more kilograms of debris picked up each month in 2021, thanks to foreign object removers, per the Liberty Times. Additionally, 198 fewer personnel were dispatched to do the same duty.

The Air Force stated that the foreign object remover can be used in tandem with sweeper vehicles during normal operations. However, it can rapidly clean large areas of runway during wartime or emergency situations to ensure missions can be carried out safely.

The Air Force currently employs traditional sweeper vehicles at 11 airports and still uses manpower to remove foreign objects from runways.
