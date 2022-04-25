Alexa
Taiwanese manufacturer of COVID rapid tests to lower prices

Test kits now cost NT$200 for single pack, NT$195 per kit for pack of five

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 15:18
VTRUST COVID-19 rapid test kit. (TaiDoc photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TaiDoc Technology Corporation said Sunday (April 24) it will begin gradually lowering the price of its rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit starting Monday (April 25).

TaiDoc said that the price of its VTRUST COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test would be reduced from NT$300 (US$10.21) to NT$200 for a single kit, while the price per kit for a pack of five would be lowered to NT$195, according to CNA.

The company said that starting May 5, the price of a single kit will remain NT$200, but the cost per kit for its five-pack would be cut to NT$190 per pack. TaiDoc said that on May 25, the price for a single pack will be further reduced to NT180, while the cost per kit for the five-pack will go down to NT$170.

In order to increase production capacity for its rapid test kits, TaiDoc said it would partially suspend production of its other medical products for a week. Beginning on April 23, the company began supplying 200,000 to 300,000 rapid test kits a day with the goal of producing around 2 million kits next week.

The VTRUST COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test can be purchased at 7-Eleven, Cosmed, Watsons, Med First, Wellcare, Great Tree, and Yes Chain, according to TaiDoc. Using a nasopharyngeal swab, the rapid test kit can give a result within 15 minutes.
