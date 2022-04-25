Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Overview, Size, Growth, Competitive Breakdown And Regional Forecast To 2030

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa) Is The Enlargement Of Lower Part Of Aorta In The Abdomen. It Is An Asymptomatic, Age-Related Disorder, And Is Often Diagnosed During Examination Of Another Disease. However, In Case Of Aortic Rupture, This Disorder May Lead To Life-Threatening Hemorrhage (Uncontrolled Bleeding) Or Even Death. Surgical Interventions Such As Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar) And Open Surgery Repair Are Advised As Treatment Options For Aaa.

The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Garnered $1,844 Million In 2015, And Is Estimated To Reach $2,614 Million By 2022, Registering A Cagr Of 5.1% From 2016 To 2022.

The Growth Of The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Is Driven By Increase In Incidences Of Hypertension & Hyperlipidemia And Technological Advancements Such As Evar. Moreover, Increase In Tobacco Consumption And Smoking Result In Formation Of Aneurysm, Which Fuels The Demand For The Repair Devices. In Addition, This Disorder Is Generally Witnessed Among Individuals Of Over 65 Years Of Age. It Is Highly Prevalent In Both Developed And Developing Region, For Instance, In The U.S., It Is The 13th Most Common Cause Of Death.

Therefore, Increase In Geriatric Population And High Mortality Rate Associated With Aaa Have Favored The Growth Of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market. However, Risks Associated With Surgery, High Cost Of Repair Procedures, And Low Availability Of Products For Complex Anatomy Treatment Restrains The Market Growth. Increase In Incidence Aaa And Technological Advancements In These Devices Are Expected To Provide Lucrative Opportunities For The Market.

The Report Segments The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market On The Basis Of Product Type, Site, Anatomy, And Geography. Based On Product Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Synthetic Graft System And Endovascular Stent Graft System. According To Site, It Is Categorized Into Infrarenal Aaa And Pararenal Aaa. The Pararenal Aaa Segment Is Sub-Segmented Into Juxtarenal Aaa And Suprarenal Aaa. By Anatomy, The Market Is Classified Into Traditional Anatomy And Complex Anatomy. Geographically, The Market Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

The Major Players In The Industry Have Adopted Product Launch As Their Key Developmental Strategy To Expand Their Market Foothold. For Instance, In January 2017, Lombard Medical, Inc. Received Approval From The Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare (Mhlw) For Intelliflex Low Profile (Lp) Delivery System, Which Is Used With Aorfix Endovascular Stent Graft For The Treatment Of Aaa. In December 2015, Cook Medical Inc., Launched Zenith Alpha Abdominal Endovascular Graft In Canada To Treat Patients Suffering From Aaa, Thus Demonstrating The Presence Of Competitive Landscape In The Market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Along With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.

It Provides A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022 To Enable Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities.

Extensive Analysis Of The Market Based On Products Helps To Understand The Type Of Devices Used To Treat Aaa.

In-Depth Analysis Based On Geography Helps To Understand The Regional Market To Assist In Strategic Business Planning.

Extensive Analysis Of The Market Is Conducted By Following Key Product Positioning And Monitoring The Top Contenders Within The Market Framework.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Synthetic Graft System

Endovascular Stent Graft System

By Anatomy

Traditional Anatomy

Complex Anatomy

By Site

Infrarenal Aaa

Pararenal Aaa

Juxtarenal Aaa

Suprarenal Aaa

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Uk

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Thailand

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic Of South Africa

Rest Of Lamea

Key Market Players

Cook Medical Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Lombard Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

