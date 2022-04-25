Radiology Information System Market Potential Growth, Size, Share, Technology Trends And Opportunities

Radiology Information System (Ris) Is A Computer Networked Software System Used To Manage The Workflow Of Medical Imagery And To Support Business Analysis In A Radiology Department. Ris Is Mostly Used In The Conjugation With Picture Archiving And Communication System (Pacs) And Vendor Neutral Archive To Manage Billing, Record Keeping, And Image Archives. Moreover, These Systems Provide Benefits, Such As Reliability And Privacy As They Are Only Accessible To The Authorized Users.

The Major Factors That Drive The Market Growth Include Surging Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Improvement In Healthcare Infrastructure In The Emerging Markets, And Surge In The Government Funding To Improve The Healthcare Information Systems In Healthcare Providers. The Global Radiology Information System Market Is Accounted For $603 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $941 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 5.9% From 2016 To 2022.

The Market Of Radiology Information System Is Driven By Increase In Geriatric Population And Subsequent Rise In The Number Of Chronic Disorders, Growth In The Number Of Radiology Procedures, And Increase In Adoption Of Healthcare It Solutions Including Ris In Emerging Economies. However, Scarcity Of Skilled It Professional And Increase In Concern Regarding Patient’s Data Are Factors That Hinder The Market Growth.

Based On The Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Integrated And Standalone Ris. Based On The Component, The Market Is Categorized Into Software, Hardware, And Services. Based On The Deployment Mode, Market Is Segmented Into Web-Based, On-Premise, And Cloud-Based Market. On The Basis Of End User, The Market Is Segmented Into Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, And Emergency Healthcare Service Providers. Geographically, The Global Ris Market Is Studied Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Accounted For The Largest Market Share; However, Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Emerge As The Area With Maximum Growth Potential Due To Focus Of Key Players In Emerging Economies And Improving Healthcare Infrastructure.

The Report Provides A Comprehensive Analysis Of Some Of The Key Players Operating In This Market Including Epic Systems Corporation, Medinformatix, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., And Siemens Ag.

Key Benefits

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Ris Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets In The Market

The Report Provides A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities

Extensive Analysis By Product Type, Component, And Delivery Mode Helps Understand Various Trends And Prevailing Opportunities In The Respective Market

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Assist In Determining The Main Opportunities In These Geographies

Key Market Players Within The Market Are Profiled In This Report And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Predict The Competitive Outlook Of Global Radiology Information System Market

Radiology Information System Market Key Segment

The Radiology Information Systems Market Is Segmented Into Type, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, And Geography.

By Type

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Market By Component

Services Market

Hardware Market

Software Market

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By End-User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Uk

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

