Spinal Implants and Devices Market Report 2021 | Global Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2030

The global spinal implants and devices market was worth $9,741 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $13,384 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the study period. Spinal implants and devices are used to treat spinal deformities such as spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis. Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgery techniques, and upsurge in incidence rate of spinal disorders are expected to drive the market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements in spinal fusion implants fuel this growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to impede the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years of age. With age, changes occur in the structure of the spine, such as the band of the tissue that supports the spine gets thick, bones and joints get bigger, thus leading to the most common cause of spinal impairment. According to Eurostat, on January 1, 2015, the European Union (EU)-28 population was estimated to be 508.5 million of which older persons (aged 65 years or over) had an 18.9% share, reflecting an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year. Therefore, increase in geriatric population is expected to impact the demand for spinal implant and devices for the treatment of spinal disorders.

SPINAL IMPLANTS AND DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The global spinal implants and devices market is segmented based on product, surgery type, and geography.

By Product

Spinal Fusion Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Anterior Lumbar Plates

Lumbar Plates

Pedicle Screw

Rods

Hooks

Wires & Cables

Crosslinks

Cervical Fixation Devices

Anterior Cervical Plates

Hook Fixation Systems

Plates & Screws

Clamps

Wires

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle Screw-Based Systems

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Spinal Bone Stimulators

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Spine Biologics

Spinal Allografts

Machined Bones Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-Based Matrix

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the spinal implants and devices market are Alphatec Spine, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The other players operating in the market include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., X?spine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.

