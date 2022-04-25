Structural Heart Devices Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Future Growth Analysis

Structural heart disease refers to cardiac defects that are congenital in nature and can also be acquired through wear & tear of heart valves or chambers of the heart. Rapid advancements in the medical field have replaced the open heart surgical procedures with non-surgical minimally invasive procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR).

Currently, the global structural heart devices market is growing at a steady pace owing to the rise in incidence of structural heart diseases (aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation) and development of minimally invasive technologies. According to the Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., about 60 million people in the U.S. suffer from structural heart defects.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Moreover, as per the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, more than 35,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects in the U.S. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for structural heart devices during the forecast period. High cost of surgeries, risks associated with these surgeries, and lack of skilled cardiologists restrict this market growth. However, emerging markets (India and China) and increase in demand for structural heart procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players. The structural heart devices market is projected to reach $12,076 million by 2022 from $6,006 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2022.

The report segments the market based on product type, indication, age group, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into repair devices (annuloplasty rings, heart valve balloons, and occluders) and replacement valves (mechanical and tissue heart valves]. Based on indication, it is divided into atrial septal defect (ASD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and ventricular septal defect (VSD), aortic valve stenosis, and others. In terms of age group, it is further categorized as pediatrics and adults.

The pediatrics’ age group is segmented into newborns (0-5 months), infants (6 months to 12 months), toddlers (1-2 years), preschoolers (3-5 years), school-aged children (6-12 years), and adolescents (13-18 years). The adult age group market is further segmented into young adults (19-24 years), adulthood (25-39 years), middle-aged (40-59 years), older people/old age (60-84 years), and very old (85+ years). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the structural heart devices market, along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on products helps to understand the type of devices used to treat structural heart diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions determines the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the overall market.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Repair Devices

Annuloplasty Rings

Heart Valve Balloons

Occluders

Replacement Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

By Indication

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)

Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Others

By Age Group

Pediatric

Newborns (0-5 months)

Infants (6 months to 12 months)

Toddlers (1-2 years)

Preschoolers (3-5 years)

School-aged children (6-12 years)

Adolescents (13-18)

Adults

Young Adults (19-24 years)

Adulthood (25-39 years)

Middle-aged Persons (40-59 years)

Older People/Old Age (60-84 years)

Very Old (85+ years)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Braile Biomedica

Medical Technology Est.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova PLC

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

List of other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)

Corvia Medical, Inc.

CardioKinetix, Inc.

Biomerics, LLC

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

XELTIS BV

Comed B.V.

