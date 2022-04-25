Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Model, You Gain An Accurate Picture Of Your Competitors’ Revenue And Market Share

Healthcare Insurance Is A Contract Between A Patient And Insurer To Cover Health Expenses In Lieu Of The Premiums Paid By A Patient. Health Claim Is A Detailed Invoice That Is Sent By A Patient Or A Healthcare Provider To The Health Insurer, Which Contains The Description And The Expenses Incurred For Availing Services By That Patient. Healthcare Claims Management Is The Process Of Billing, Filling, Updating, And Processing Medical Claims Related To The Diagnosis, Treatment, And Medication Of Patients.

The Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Was Valued At $3,644 Million In 2015, And Is Estimated To Garner $5,213 Million By 2022, Registering A Cagr Of 5.1% During The Forecast Period. The Key Driving Factors Of The Market Are Growing Geriatric Population And Increasing Awareness For Care Provision.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Moreover, Proactive Initiatives By Government Organizations To Improve The Longevity Of Citizens Have Supplemented The Market Growth. In Addition, Growing Preference For Cloud-Based Deployment Of Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Is Expected To Create Opportunities For Market Players. However, Burgeoning Increase In Premium Rates, Reluctance To Adopt New Technology, High Cost Of Deployment & Data Security, And Interoperability Issues Hamper The Growth Of The Market.

The Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Is Segmented Based On Type, Deployment Mode, And Geography. Based On Type, The Market Is Segmented Into Software, Hardware, And Services. Based On The Mode Of Deployment, The Market Is Segmented Into Web-Based, Cloud-Based, And On-Premise. The Market Is Analyzed Based On Four Regions, Namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. The North American Region Accounted For Four-Ninths Share Of The Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market In 2015, And Is Expected To Maintain Its Dominance Throughout The Forecast Period.

This Is Attributed To The Increase In Prevalence Of Chronic Disease, Technological Advancements In Software, And Burgeoning Use Of Cloud-Based Solution In The Region. However, The Asia-Pacific Region Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 7.3% From 2016 To 2022, Owing To The Increase In Geriatric Population And Surge In Healthcare Facilities. In Addition, Improvements In Healthcare Infrastructure And Implementation Of Government Initiatives To Boosts Awareness Among People Are Expected To Boost The Market Growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Healthcare Claims Management Market Along With The Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.

The Report Provides Quantitative Analyses Of The Industry For The Period Of 2014-2022 To Enable Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Opportunities.

Extensive Analyses Of The Market Based On The Product Type, And Deployment Mode, Help In Understanding The Market Dynamics.

Comprehensive Analysis Of Geographical Regions Is Provided To Determine The Latent Opportunities.

The Key Players Operating In The Market Have Been Profiled Along With Their Strategies To Determine The Competitive Outlook Of The Global Healthcare Claims Management Market.

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Key Segments

By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Lamea

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Cerner Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Infor Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Ibm Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genpact Limited

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain

(These Players Are Not Profiled In The Report, But Can Be Included On Request)

Quest Diagnostics

Mckesson Corporation

Eclinicalworks Llc

Carecloud Corporation

The Ssi Groups Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

