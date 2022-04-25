Male Hypogonadism Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast 

Male hypogonadism is a medical condition characterized by the inability of the testes to produce sufficient amount of testosterone, which is responsible for the development of secondary sexual characteristics. This results in underdevelopment of muscles, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice.

The global male hypogonadism market was valued at $2,594 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $3,233 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period. Globally, the prevalence for hypogonadism among men is on a rise at a rapid rate, and according to multiple studies, only 10-15% of patients receive treatment for this condition.

Major factors that drive the market growth include high incidence of hypogonadism; rise in geriatric population; growth in awareness of hypogonadism & its treatment options; and increased risk of developing hypogonadism due to increased incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. In March 2015, FDA issued cautions & warnings against use of testosterone products as a therapy, and ordered the manufacturers to change labels & add cautions on their packaging.

From recent studies conducted by the FDA, there is a high risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases due to the use of TRT, thus impeding the market growth during the forecast period. However, novel treatment options that are under developmental stage have shown positive results in terms of efficacy, and they are expected to have lesser or no side effects. Therefore, these advancements are anticipated to provide new opportunities in the future.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented based on therapy, drug delivery, type, and geography. Based on therapy, it is bifurcated into testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), and gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. Gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy is further sub-classified into LH, FSH, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), and GnRH. Based on drug delivery, it is classified into topical gels, injectables, transdermal patches, and others. Based on type, it is categorized into Klinefelter’s syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by therapy helps in understanding the various types of therapies used for the treatment of hypogonadism.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided, which helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key players within the market are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to determine competitive outlook of the global market.

MALE HYPOGONADISM MARKET KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY THERAPY

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Gonadotropin and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones Therapy

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH)

BY DRUG DELIVERY

Topical Gels

Injectables

Transdermal Patches

Others

BY TYPE

Klinefelter’s Syndrome

Kallmann Syndrome

Pituitary Disorders

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan plc

Astrazeneca plc

Bayer AG.

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Endo International plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring

Finox Biotech

IBSA Institut Biochimque SA

Laboratoires Genevrier

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Lipocine Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Aytu Biosciences

Diurnal Group PLC

Hyundai Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Novus Biologicals, LLC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

