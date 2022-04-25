Respiratory Care Devices Market 2021-2030, Key Players, Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies

Respiratory care is a healthcare specialty that focuses on improving cardiopulmonary function and promoting health and wellness. Respiratory care devices are majorly categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic, & monitoring devices; and consumables & accessories. These devices are majorly used to in the treatment of medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, and other acute & chronic respiratory diseases. Respiratory care devices are used in hospital and homecare settings. The respiratory care devices market has experienced a paradigm shift from stationary to portable devices. Increased adoption of portable devices is a significant trend in the industry.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence rate of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, increase in pollution level, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption worldwide. In addition, factors such as proactive governmental support have fueled the market growth. Moreover, high demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increased healthcare spending are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players. However, large pool of undiagnosed population and risks associated with certain therapeutic devices for neonates hamper the growth of the respiratory care devices market.

The report segments the global respiratory care devices market on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on the type of product, the market is categorized into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables & accessories. Therapeutic respiratory care devices are subsegmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, which include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, and bi-level positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices; masks, which include nasal mask, full-face mask, nasal pillow mask, and oral masks; ventilators; nebulizers; humidifiers; oxygen concentrators, which include fixed and portable oxygen concentrators; inhalers, which comprise dry powder inhalers and metered dose inhalers; reusable resuscitators, which include adult and neonatal resuscitators; nitric oxides delivery units; capnographs, gas analyzers, and oxygen hoods.

Respiratory care monitoring devices include pulse oximeters, which is further segmented into pediatric pulse oximeters, wrist-worn pulse oximeters, handheld oximeter, fingertip pulse oximeter, and table-top/bedside pulse oximeters. The diagnostic respiratory care devices market is segmented into spirometers, polysomnography (PSG) devices, and peak flow meters. The respiratory care consumables and accessories devices market is categorized into disposable resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas, disposable masks, and other consumables & accessories. The end users of the industry are homecare settings and hospitals. The global market is segmented based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2014-2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market helps in understanding the trending respiratory care products used for therapeutic, monitoring, and diagnostic applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analyses of the market at the regional and country levels are provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across these geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Therapeutic devices

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BPAP) Devices

Masks

Nasal Masks

Full-face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Oral Masks

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Reusable Resuscitators

Adult Resuscitators

Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators

Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers

Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Oximeter

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

Table-top/bedside Pulse Oximeters

Diagnostic Devices

Spirometers

Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

Peak Flow Meters

Consumables and Accessories

Disposable Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Nasal Cannulas

Disposable Masks

Other Consumables and Accessories

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Medical AG

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Chart Industries Inc.

Drager Safety AG & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Other players operating in the industry (profiles not included in the report)

3B Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Acare Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Healthcare Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

