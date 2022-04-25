Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, Current Trends, Sales, Shares And New Opportunities Report 2021 – 2030

Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring (Ionm) Or Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Is A Technique To Reduce The Risk Of Neurological Deficits After Operations That Involve The Nervous System. Ionm Has Evolved In The Last Two Decades; It Utilizes Recordings Of Electrical Potentials From The Nervous System During Surgical Procedures.

The Use Of Neuromonitoring Offers An Opportunity To Detect Injuries Before They Become So Severe That They Cause Deficits After The Operation. Therefore, With The Introduction Of Ionm, The Risk Of Debilitating Deficits Such As Muscle Weakness, Paralysis, Hearing Loss, And Other Loss Of Normal Body Functions Are Reduced.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ageing Population, Increase In The Number Of Surgical Procedures, Increased Awareness Regarding Benefits Of Ionm In Developed Regions, And Risk Management Through Ionm During Complex Surgeries Drive The Market. However, Low Awareness Of Ionm In Developing Nations And Dearth Of Skilled Professionals Hamper The Growth. Conversely, Applications Of Ionm In Different Surgeries And Growth Opportunities In The Emerging Economies Of The Asia-Pacific And Lamea Regions Are Expected To Provide Several Opportunities For Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

The Report Segments The Market Based On Products & Services, Source Type, Application, Modality, End User, And Region. Based On Products & Services, The Market Is Segmented Into Systems, Accessories And Services. Based On Source Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Insourced And Outsourced Monitoring. The End-User Segment Is Categorized Into Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs). Ionm Finds Its Application In Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Ent Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, And Other Surgeries Related To The Central Or Peripheral Nervous System.

Ionm Modalities Include Motor Evoked Potentials (Meps), Somatosensory Evoked Potentials (Sseps), Electroencephalography (Eeg), Electromyography (Emg), Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (Baeps) And Visual Evoked Potentials (Veps). Based On Region, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And Rest Of Lamea).

Key Players Operating In The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Include Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive, Inc., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., Specialtycare, Natus Medical Incorporated., Intranerve, Llc, Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh, Accuratemonitoring Llc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, And Day One Medical, Llc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Study Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market With Current Trends And Future Estimations To Elucidate The Imminent Investment Pockets.

The Report Provides A Quantitative Analysis From 2014 To 2022, Which Is Expected To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On Prevailing Market Opportunities.

Extensive Analysis By Application Helps Understand The Various Types Of Surgeries That May Require Ionm.

Competitive Intelligence Highlights The Business Practices Followed By Leading Players Across Various Regions.

Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographical Regions Is Provided, Which Determines The Prevailing Opportunities In These Geographies.

Key Players Are Profiled In The Report And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps Understand Competitive Outlook Of The Global Market.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Key Segments

By Products & Services

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Source Type

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

Ent Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials (Meps)

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials (Sseps)

Electroencephalography (Eeg)

Electromyography (Emg)

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (Baeps)

Visual Evoked Potentials (Veps)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest Of Lamea

