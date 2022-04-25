Pulse Oximeters Market Size, Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2030

Pulse Oximeter Is A Non-Invasive Device Used For Monitoring Oxygen Level And Heart Rate Of Patients. These Devices Offer Clinically Relevant Information Regarding The Health Status Of Patients During Diagnosis And Post-Surgery Management. This Information Plays A Vital Role In Deciding If A Patient Needs To Be Kept In A Ventilator. Pulse Oximeters Are Used During Emergencies, Pre And Post-Surgery, On-Going Treatment At Hospitals, And Home Healthcare. These Devices Are Useful For People Suffering From Copd, Asthma, And Other Respiratory Conditions.
The Pulse Oximeters Market Is Expected To Witness Significant Growth During The Forecast Period Due To Increase In Importance Of Oxygen Level Monitoring In Home Care Settings And Improved Reimbursement Scenario In Developed Countries.
In Addition, Upsurge In Geriatric Population And Rise In Chronic Health Conditions Including Copd, And Sleep Apnea, Have Fueled The Demand For Pulse Oximeters. Moreover, Increase In Use Of Pulse Oximeters For Fitness Monitoring And Rise In Ambulatory Surgery Centers Across Various Countries That Use Monitoring Devices Routinely Have Fueled The Market Growth. However, Lack Of Awareness About These Devices In The Low- And Middle-Income Countries Could Hamper The Market Growth.
The Pulse Oximeters Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Product Type, And Geography. Based On Product Type, The Market Is Segmented Into Table-Top/Bedside, Fingertip, Hand-Held, Wrist-Worn, And Pediatric Pulse Oximeters. The Market Is Analyzed On The Basis Of Four Geographical Regions, Which Include North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Italy, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, Middle East, Africa, And Rest Of Lamea).
Prominent Players Have Adopted Product Development Including Product Launches, Approvals, And Clinical Trials As Their Key Developmental Strategy For Expanding Their Product Portfolio. For Instance, In July 2016, Suntech (Now Halma Plc) Received Fda Clearance For Its Next Generation Spot-Check Vital Signs Device, Suntech Ct40.
The Device Helps In The Accurate Measurement Of Blood Pressure, Temperature, And Pulse Oximetry Using Advanced Features And Digital Connectivity. Moreover, Reimbursement Policies For These Devices Have Fueled The Demand For Pulse Oximeters. For Instance, Medicare Offers Reimbursement For Pulse Oximeters Used For A Pulmonary Disease(S) In Case Of Using Diagnosis Code Icd-9-Cm, Which Describes A Patient’s Condition And The Motive Of Using The Service Or Procedure. The Present Procedural Technology Identifies Three Codes For Oximetry, Namely 94760, 94761, And 94762.
Key Benefits
This Report Provides An Extensive Analysis Of The Current And Emerging Market Trends And Dynamics In The Global Pulse Oximeters Market.
Comprehensive Analysis Of All Geographic Regions Is Provided To Determine The Prevailing Opportunities Across The Geographies.
This Study Evaluates The Competitive Landscape Of The Market To Predict The Competitive Environment Across Geographies.
This Report Entails The Detailed Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Market And Estimations From 2014 To 2022 To Identify The Prevailing Opportunities.
Comprehensive Analysis Of Factors That Drive And Restrict The Market Growth Is Provided In The Report.
Region- And Country-Wise Pulse Oximeters Market Conditions Are Comprehensively Analyzed In The Report.
Pulse Oximeters Market Key Segments
By Product Type
Table-Top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters
Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
Hand-Held Pulse Oximeters
Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximeters
Pediatric Pulse Oximeters
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Uk
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Lamea
Brazil
Turkey
Venezuela
Saudi Arabia
Republic Of South Africa
Colombia
Argentina
Rest Of Lamea
Key Players
Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
General Electric Company
Halma Plc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Nonin Medical, Inc.
Omron Corporation
Smiths Group Plc
Table of Content:
- Market Definition and Overview
- Research Method and Logic
- Market Competition Analysis
- Product and Service Analysis
- Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
- Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
