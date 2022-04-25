Multiplex Assays Market Size, Shares, Trends and Growth Analysis Report – Forecast (2021-2030)

A multiplex assay is a procedure in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiment and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional method, such as ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.

The global multiplex assays market has accounted for $3,470 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $5,720 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2016-2022.

The multiplex assays market has witnessed growth owing to increase in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Multiplex assays are used in clinical trials as they decrease the cost of research and manual labor, and increase the efficiency of experiment and therapies. In addition, multiplex assays are easier, faster, and automated as compared to conventional methods, thus fuels the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labor hamper the market growth.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and other multiplex assays; nucleic acid-based and protein-based multiplex assays segment is further bifurcated into planar and bead-based assays. Based on product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Based on technology, it is classified into multiplex PCR, multiplex protein microarray, and other technologies. Based on application, it is categorized into companion diagnostics, research & development, and clinical diagnostics. R&D segment is further bifurcated into drug development and biomarker discovery & validation. Clinical diagnostics segment is further subsegmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiac diseases, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global multiplex assays market are Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC., Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., and Randox Laboratories Ltd. These players adopted product launch, collaboration, and merger & acquisition as their key developmental strategies.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multiplex assays market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis that is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments (product, type, technology, application, and end user) facilitates in understanding the various type of products and technology used for different applications.

Key players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of market.

Key Market Segment

By Type

Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays

Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

Protein-Based Multiplex Assays

Planar Protein Assays

Bead-Based Protein Assays

Other Multiplex Assays

By Product

Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables

Multiplex Assay Instruments & Accessories

Multiplex Assay Software &Services

By Technology

Multiplex PCR

Multiplex Protein Microarray

Other Technologies

By Application

Companion Diagnostics

R&D

Drug Development

Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Clinical Diagnostics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

